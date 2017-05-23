Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal defender to miss FA Cup final after appeal fails
- From the section Football
Defender Laurent Koscielny is out of Saturday's FA Cup final after Arsenal's appeal against his red card in their 3-1 win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association.
The France international was dismissed for a tackle on Enner Valencia on the final day of the Premier League season
The 31-year-old has been banned for three games, starting with the Wembley final against London rivals Chelsea.
Manager Arsene Wenger could also be without centre-back Shkodran Mustafi.
The Germany international is recovering from a suspected concussion but Saturday's game may come too soon for him.
Fellow central defender Gabriel left Sunday's game on a stretcher and is also a big doubt.