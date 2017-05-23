Inverness CT appoint Willie Finlayson as chairman following relegation

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have been relegated from the Premiership
Inverness CT have been relegated from the Premiership

Inverness CT have appointed Willie Finlayson as chairman hours after Kenny Cameron stood down following their relegation.

Finlayson, a director of recruitment company FW Park Brown, has been on the club's board since 2010.

Cameron also relinquished the role of chief executive.

And Finlayson said: "The board has decided to separate these two differing roles and will, in the near future, appoint a new general manager."

He added: "We have a tremendously loyal support and an equally supportive group of stakeholders. Collectively we can work together to meet the aspirations of all, specifically our ambition to make a swift return to the Premiership."

The Highland club were relegated from the top flight for the first time since returning in 2010, despite beating Motherwell last weekend.

More to follow.

