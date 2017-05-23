Joey Barton: Banned midfielder released by Burnley
-
- From the section Football
Midfielder Joey Barton has been released by Burnley, one month after being banned from football.
Barton, 34, was suspended for 18 months after admitting a Football Association charge in relation to betting.
He joined the Clarets for a second spell in January after leaving Scottish Premiership side Rangers.
Winger Michael Kightly has also been released but talks are continuing with out-of-contract goalkeeper Paul Robinson and midfielder George Boyd.
Manager Sean Dyche said: "Joey leaves us for the obvious reasons after he has again been a big part of what we have achieved this season.
"Equally, Michael has been a great servant of the club and always a tremendous person to have around the group."
Burnley finished 16th in the Premier League, six points above the relegation zone.