Guinea clinch first U20 World Cup point

Naby Bangoura of Guinea (left) is challenged by Lewis Cook of England

Guinea picked up their first point at the Fifa under-20 World Cup after a 1-1 draw with England in Jeonju, South Korea, on Tuesday.

England took the lead in this Group A encounter after the break when Lewis Cook's 25-yard effort found the back of the net.

But a comical own goal from Fikayo Tomori saw the two sides share the points.

Unaware that goalkeeper Dean Henderson had strayed from his goal, Tomori played a blind back-pass which rolled into an empty net.

It was Guinea's first ever under-20 World Cup goal.

The African side missed a glorious opportunity to take all three points when Alseny Soumah found himself clean through but was denied by Henderson.

