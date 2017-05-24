Jem Karacan: Midfielder signs one-year extension with Bolton Wanderers

Jem Karacan started his career with Reading

Jem Karacan has signed a one-year contract extension at Bolton Wanderers.

The midfielder, 28, arrived in March on a short-term contract after being released by Turkish club Galatasaray.

Karacan played five matches, scoring one goal in the last game of the season against Peterborough, to help Bolton to win promotion to the Championship.

The Turkey Under-21 international started his career at Reading and has also had loan spells with Bournemouth, Millwall and Bursaspor.

The deal also includes the option for a further 12 months.