David Moyes will struggle to get another Premier League job - Chris Sutton

Sunderland finished bottom of the Premier League with just 24 points under David Moyes

David Moyes will struggle to get another job in the Premier League and "might end up in China" after resigning as Sunderland boss, says former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton.

Moyes, 54, stepped down on Monday after just one season in charge.

The Black Cats' relegation to the Championship was confirmed in April, with Moyes' side finishing bottom, having won only six games.

Sutton said the Scot would be able to find a new role outside the top flight.

However, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club, he added: "Would he want a job in the Championship? I think he might end up in China."

After 11 years in charge of Everton, Moyes left in 2013 to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United but was sacked after 12 months into a six-year deal at Old Trafford.

He was also dismissed after a year in charge of his next club, Spanish side Real Sociedad, before taking over at the Stadium of Light when Sam Allardyce left to become England manager.

"He'll find it very, very difficult to get a Premier League job but lots of Championship sides will offer him a job - he doesn't need the money but he's got the drive and the desire," former Leeds right-back Danny Mills told 5 live.

Mills added that relegated Middlesbrough could be a good fit for Moyes, should they not appoint caretaker boss Steve Agnew on a permanent deal, as they "have money to spend".

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said Scotland could "do a lot worse" than appoint Moyes if current manager Gordon Strachan decided to step down.

"[Moyes] has had three bad seasons in a row for a variety of reasons but he'll probably go to the Championship and relaunch his career from there," added Nevin.

'It sucked the life out of the club'

Sunderland narrowly avoided relegation last season and Moyes warned supporters just two games into this campaign that his squad would again struggle.

Sutton said Moyes' comments had "sucked the life out of the club" as they had been "on a high" after staying up under previous boss Allardyce.

However, Nevin replied: "I don't think there was a lot of life there."

Nevin added that he was not surprised at Moyes' departure and was "sold a pup" when he took over, because he was expecting more money available for transfers.

"He's not going to stay on if he's been told he won't be given enough funds to make them competitive because his attitude is he's a winner and he wants to win," said Nevin.

Sutton was also critical of Sunderland chairman and owner Ellis Short.

"Swansea and Crystal Palace invested in January and backed their manager - Sunderland were buying Everton's reserves," said Sutton, referring to deals for Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo.

"If Moyes resigned because there wasn't enough funds then who would take that job? It's a high-pressured job at a big club and they'll want backing too."