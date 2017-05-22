BBC Sport - WSL 1 Spring Series: Karen Carney stars for Chelsea in this week's round-up

Chelsea's Karen Carney is the star performer in this week's WSL round-up, which also features goals from Birmingham's Rachel Williams and Manchester City's Jill Scott.

READ MORE: Carli Lloyd sent off as Man City Women & Chelsea Ladies win

You can see highlights from all of this weeks WSL action on the Women's Football Show.

Available to UK users only

