BBC Sport - WSL 1 Spring Series: Karen Carney stars for Chelsea in this week's round-up
Carney stars for Chelsea in this week's WSL
- From the section Women's Football
Chelsea's Karen Carney is the star performer in this week's WSL round-up, which also features goals from Birmingham's Rachel Williams and Manchester City's Jill Scott.
READ MORE: Carli Lloyd sent off as Man City Women & Chelsea Ladies win
You can see highlights from all of this weeks WSL action on the Women's Football Show.
