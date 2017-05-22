David Moyes resigns as Sunderland boss

Breaking news

Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The end of the Black Cats' 10-year stay in the top flight was confirmed when they lost to Bournemouth last month.

Moyes, 54, informed chairman Ellis Short of his decision to step down at a meeting in London on Monday.

"I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League," said Moyes.

More to follow.

