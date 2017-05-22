Callum Evans: Forest Green Rovers sign Barnsley defender

Callum Evans
Callum Evans started Barnsley's Championship game at home to Wolves in January

Newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers have signed Barnsley defender Callum Evans on a one-year contract following his release by the Championship club.

The 21-year-old made three league appearances for the Tykes.

He spent time on loan at non-league Macclesfield in 2016-17, making two starts in the National League.

Evans becomes Mark Cooper's Gloucestershire side's second signing since reaching the English Football League for the first time.

