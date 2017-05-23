FA Cup final week, Arsenal v Chelsea: What's on the BBC?

Media playback is not supported on this device Dancing, delirium & Drogba: 10 years of Wembley finals

The 136th FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, with Premier League champions Chelsea facing Arsenal live on BBC One.

The big match, which kicks off at 17:30 BST, comes at the end of a week of FA Cup coverage right across the BBC.

From presenter Dan Walker picking his 'Tracks of my Years' on Radio 2's Ken Bruce Show to interactive team selectors, quizzes, and 17 hours of TV coverage on the day of the match, you won't miss a thing.

Will Chelsea win the Double for the second time? Will Arsenal win a record 13th FA Cup?

Find out on the BBC...

See full listings of BBC Sport's coverage this week here

* All listings subject to change at short notice.

Thursday, 25 May

Can you remember who the key players were in the 2002 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal?

Find out what they are up to now with our online quiz on the BBC Sport website and app, while BBC pundits including Ian Wright explain how the final can be won.

We'll look back on John Terry's Chelsea career, which comes to an end on Saturday, as well as reflect on 10 years of the final back at the 'new' Wembley.

Chelsea have won four of those - Arsenal two.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Man City (aet)

Friday, 26 May

Former England captain Alan Shearer will be previewing the big match across BBC Radio on Friday morning - catch him on Radio 4, 5 live and Radio 1 Xtra.

The big game wouldn't be complete without predictions from Lawro, while on the BBC News channel you'll find a special edition of Sportsday live from Wembley as the final preparations take place.

The Friday Night Social on 5 live with Darren Fletcher and Jermaine Jenas from 19:00 BST will focus on the big match, with plenty of interviews and chat from those involved.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup finals: Dean Saunders analyses the best FA People's Cup finals goals

Saturday, 27 May - Cup final day

Your cup final day starts bright and early as BBC Breakfast kicks things off from 06:00 BST. Keep your eyes peeled for appearances from BBC Sport presenters Jason Mohammad and Dan Walker, as well as former Arsenal player Ray Parlour.

The fun continues on CBBC at 07:45 BST with MOTD Kickabout, while Danny Baker's 5 live show from 09:00 BST will also be cup final flavoured.

Fighting Talk from 11:00 on 5 live comes from Wembley with Pat Nevin taking part, and the build-up continues with Football Focus from noon.

Dan Walker will be joined by cup winners Martin Keown and Ruud Gullit, who will dissect where the big game could be won and lost.

Noon is also the starting point for live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app - your home for the remainder of the day. Stay in touch with #bbcfacup across social media. Arsenal Ladies defender Alex Scott - a multiple Women's FA Cup winner - is your social media host throughout the day.

A special FA Cup edition of Pointless takes place at 13:15 BST on BBC One before Jason Mohammad presents the FA Cup show from 14:00 BST.

With build-up now in full swing, Jason looks back at the FA People's Cup, recaps the Wenger years (so far) and is joined by comedian and Chelsea fan Omid Djalili.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup highlights - Plymouth Norton win Adult Female category

The match coverage begins at 16:15 BST live on BBC One and online, as Gary Lineker is joined by Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, Ian Wright and Ruud Gullit, who will be providing separate analysis on Facebook during the game.

Guy Mowbray is joined by Danny Murphy for television commentary, while on 5 live Mark Chapman presents from Wembley with John Murray, Ian Dennis and Jermaine Jenas on commentary duties.

You can also watch the game with 5 live commentary on the Red Button, and watch the game with Spidercam footage on the BBC Sport website and app.

At half-time you will also be able to choose your FA Cup goal of the season from the following shortlist:

Qualifying - Adam Coombes - Welling United v Swindon Supermarine

R1 - Junior Morais - St Albans v Carlisle

R2 - Adam Morgan - Curzon Ashton v AFC Wimbledon

R3 - Sean McConville - Accrington v Luton

R4 - Steven Defour - Burnley v Bristol City

R5 - Danny Graham - Blackburn v Man Utd

QF - Son Heung-min - Tottenham v Millwall (first goal)

SF - Nemanja Matic - Chelsea v Tottenham