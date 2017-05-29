Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0(4), Reading 0(3).
Huddersfield Town 0-0 Reading (4-3 pens)
Huddersfield Town have won promotion to the Premier League with a 4-3 victory on penalties over Reading in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
Christopher Schindler struck the winning spot-kick, after Danny Ward had saved from Reading's Jordan Obita.
The Terriers' Izzy Brown missed the best chance in normal time, placing wide from two yards at the far post.
Town will return to the top flight for the first time since 1972, but Reading face a fifth straight year outside it.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Ward
- 2SmithBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCranieat 88'minutes
- 44Hefele
- 26Schindler
- 15Löwe
- 6HoggBooked at 29mins
- 10Mooy
- 9KachungaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forQuanerat 66'minutes
- 37BrownSubstituted forPalmerat 98'minutes
- 17van La Parra
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 4Whitehead
- 5Hudson
- 12Holmes-Dennis
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 23Quaner
- 45Palmer
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 20Ilori
- 16Moore
- 4van den BergBooked at 17minsSubstituted forObitaat 64'minutesBooked at 105mins
- 2Gunter
- 6Evans
- 23Williams
- 24Blackett
- 8SwiftSubstituted forKellyat 100'minutes
- 18KermorgantBooked at 19mins
- 50GrabbanSubstituted forMcClearyat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Beerens
- 9Mendes
- 11Obita
- 12McCleary
- 25Popa
- 31Jaakkola
- 38Kelly
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 76,682
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Huddersfield Town 0(4), Reading 0(3).
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0(4), Reading 0(3). Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Jordan Obita (Reading) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0(3), Reading 0(3). Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Liam Moore (Reading) right footed shot is too high. Liam Moore should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0(2), Reading 0(3). Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0(1), Reading 0(3). Liam Kelly (Reading) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0(1), Reading 0(2). Danny Williams (Reading) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0(1), Reading 0(1). Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Reading 0(1). Yann Kermorgant (Reading) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Huddersfield Town 0, Reading 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Reading 0.
Foul by George Evans (Reading).
Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kasey Palmer with a cross following a fast break.
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
Offside, Reading. Yann Kermorgant tries a through ball, but Garath McCleary is caught offside.
Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jordan Obita.
Second Half Extra Time begins Huddersfield Town 0, Reading 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Reading 0.
Attempt missed. Garath McCleary (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Booking
Jordan Obita (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Liam Kelly replaces John Swift.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Kasey Palmer replaces Isaiah Brown.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Tyler Blackett.
First Half Extra Time begins Huddersfield Town 0, Reading 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Reading 0.
Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaiah Brown.