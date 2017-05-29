Huddersfield Town 0-0 Reading (4-3 pens)

From the section

Huddersfield Town have won promotion to the Premier League with a 4-3 victory on penalties over Reading in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Christopher Schindler struck the winning spot-kick, after Danny Ward had saved from Reading's Jordan Obita.

The Terriers' Izzy Brown missed the best chance in normal time, placing wide from two yards at the far post.

Town will return to the top flight for the first time since 1972, but Reading face a fifth straight year outside it.

