BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace: Jose Mourinho's 20-second press conference

Mourinho's 20-second news conference

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gives a 20-second news conference after his side's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace while many of the journalists were watching the players doing a lap of appreciation.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Mourinho's 20-second news conference

Video

Chelsea celebrate after lifting Premier League trophy

Video

'This isn't Hollywood' - Terry's guard of honour bemuses pundits

Video

Playing in 'hostile environment' didn't help Arsenal

Video

Wonderful day for Liverpool - Klopp

Video

Chelsea title win just the start - Conte

Video

Man City must close gap on Chelsea - Guardiola

Video

Six key moments from Celtic's season

Video

Ancelotti bursts into song at Bayern celebration

Video

Silva admits decision on future 'difficult'

Video

WSL highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Birmingham

Audio

Millwall's late winner puts them into the Championship

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Chance to try sailing.

A Chance to Try Sailing

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired