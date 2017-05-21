BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace: Jose Mourinho's 20-second press conference
Mourinho's 20-second news conference
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gives a 20-second news conference after his side's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace while many of the journalists were watching the players doing a lap of appreciation.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired