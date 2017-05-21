BBC Sport - Chelsea celebrate after lifting Premier League trophy
Chelsea celebrate after lifting Premier League trophy
- From the section Football
Chelsea players, including outgoing club legend John Terry, celebrate on the Stamford Bridge pitch after beating Sunderland 5-1 and lifting the Premier League trophy.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
