Mali and Niger reach U-17 semi-finals to qualify for World Cup
-
- From the section Football
Niger and Mali secured their place in the semi-finals of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday in Gabon, to qualify for the Fifa World Cup in India in October.
In the final Group B matches, Niger beat Tanzania 1-0 in a tense encounter in Port Gentil to go second in the group, above Tanzania on goal-difference.
In Libreville, group leaders and defending African champions Mali booked their place with a 6-1 win over Angola.
Niger and Mali join Guinea and Ghana in the last four of the tournament.
Ghana will face Niger in the first semi-final in Port Gentil on Wednesday 24 May, leaving Guinea to take on Mali in the second match of the day in Libreville.