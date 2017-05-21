Mali and Niger reach U-17 semi-finals to qualify for World Cup

Stade de Port Gentil in Gabon which hosted the final Group B game between Tanzania and Niger

Niger and Mali secured their place in the semi-finals of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday in Gabon, to qualify for the Fifa World Cup in India in October.

In the final Group B matches, Niger beat Tanzania 1-0 in a tense encounter in Port Gentil to go second in the group, above Tanzania on goal-difference.

In Libreville, group leaders and defending African champions Mali booked their place with a 6-1 win over Angola.

Niger and Mali join Guinea and Ghana in the last four of the tournament.

Ghana will face Niger in the first semi-final in Port Gentil on Wednesday 24 May, leaving Guinea to take on Mali in the second match of the day in Libreville.