Hamilton Academical 1-0 Dundee Utd

Greg Docherty won it for Hamilton Accies with a superb second-half strike

Hamilton Academical retained their Scottish Premiership status thanks to Greg Docherty's goal in Sunday's play-off final against Dundee United.

With the tie goalless after the first leg, hosts Hamilton were denied by a brilliant Paul Dixon clearance and Cammy Bell's save from Dougie Imrie.

Docherty won it with a fine strike from Ali Crawford's excellent set-up work.

Simon Murray went close to an equaliser for United, who will play at least a second season in the Championship.

Accies were promoted to the Premiership in 2014 thanks to a play-off final win over Hibernian.

