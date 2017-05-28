Scottish Premiership - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
Hamilton1Dundee Utd0

Hamilton Academical 1-0 Dundee Utd

Greg Docherty scores for Hamilton
Greg Docherty won it for Hamilton Accies with a superb second-half strike

Hamilton Academical retained their Scottish Premiership status thanks to Greg Docherty's goal in Sunday's play-off final against Dundee United.

With the tie goalless after the first leg, hosts Hamilton were denied by a brilliant Paul Dixon clearance and Cammy Bell's save from Dougie Imrie.

Docherty won it with a fine strike from Ali Crawford's excellent set-up work.

Simon Murray went close to an equaliser for United, who will play at least a second season in the Championship.

Accies were promoted to the Premiership in 2014 thanks to a play-off final win over Hibernian.

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Matthews
  • 3Skondras
  • 6Gillespie
  • 14Gogic
  • 23McMann
  • 8DochertyBooked at 18minsSubstituted forLyonat 78'minutes
  • 10Redmond
  • 7Imrie
  • 11Crawford
  • 37TempletonSubstituted forLongridgeat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15BinghamSubstituted forSarrisat 87'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 16Watson
  • 17Longridge
  • 19Jamieson
  • 22Lyon
  • 28Cunningham
  • 30Boyd
  • 89Sarris

Dundee Utd

  • 1Bell
  • 2Dillon
  • 4Durnan
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 3DixonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Spittal
  • 16Flood
  • 19Andreu
  • 12TelferSubstituted forFraserat 71'minutes
  • 9Murray
  • 18Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 5Donaldson
  • 6Toshney
  • 10Fraser
  • 11Nicholls
  • 21Zwick
  • 24Robson
  • 35Allardice
Referee:
Craig Thomson
Attendance:
5,027

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Dundee United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Dundee United 0.

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Paul Dixon (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tony Andreu (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Georgios Sarris replaces Rakish Bingham.

Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical).

William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical).

Tony Andreu (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Greg Docherty because of an injury.

Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).

Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Fraser replaces Charlie Telfer.

Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).

Blair Spittal (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott McMann.

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Dundee United 0. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ali Crawford.

Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).

Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Dundee United).

