Match ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Dundee United 0.
Hamilton Academical 1-0 Dundee Utd
Hamilton Academical retained their Scottish Premiership status thanks to Greg Docherty's goal in Sunday's play-off final against Dundee United.
With the tie goalless after the first leg, hosts Hamilton were denied by a brilliant Paul Dixon clearance and Cammy Bell's save from Dougie Imrie.
Docherty won it with a fine strike from Ali Crawford's excellent set-up work.
Simon Murray went close to an equaliser for United, who will play at least a second season in the Championship.
Accies were promoted to the Premiership in 2014 thanks to a play-off final win over Hibernian.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Matthews
- 3Skondras
- 6Gillespie
- 14Gogic
- 23McMann
- 8DochertyBooked at 18minsSubstituted forLyonat 78'minutes
- 10Redmond
- 7Imrie
- 11Crawford
- 37TempletonSubstituted forLongridgeat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15BinghamSubstituted forSarrisat 87'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 16Watson
- 17Longridge
- 19Jamieson
- 22Lyon
- 28Cunningham
- 30Boyd
- 89Sarris
Dundee Utd
- 1Bell
- 2Dillon
- 4Durnan
- 14Edjenguele
- 3DixonBooked at 90mins
- 7Spittal
- 16Flood
- 19Andreu
- 12TelferSubstituted forFraserat 71'minutes
- 9Murray
- 18Mikkelsen
Substitutes
- 5Donaldson
- 6Toshney
- 10Fraser
- 11Nicholls
- 21Zwick
- 24Robson
- 35Allardice
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 5,027
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 1, Dundee United 0.
Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Paul Dixon (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Andreu (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Georgios Sarris replaces Rakish Bingham.
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical).
William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical).
Tony Andreu (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Greg Docherty because of an injury.
Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willo Flood (Dundee United).
Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Fraser replaces Charlie Telfer.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Blair Spittal (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Dundee United 0. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ali Crawford.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Dundee United).