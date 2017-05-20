Guinea join Ghana in U-17 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals

Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville where Guinea and Ghana drew 0-0

Guinea joined Ghana in the semi-finals of the Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after a 0-0 draw between both sides in their final match of Group A in Libreville.

The point was enough for Guinea to finish as group runners-up and secure a place at the World Cup in India in October.

In the other Group A game, Cameroon beat hosts Gabon 1-0 in Port Gentil courtesy of a goal from Stephane Thierry Zobo.

The result was not enough for Cameroon to progress, ending the tournament in third place in the standings, ahead of Gabon who had already been eliminated.

On Sunday, the final Group B games will take place.

Group leaders and defending champions Mali face Angola in Libreville, whilst Tanzania - who are level on points with Mali - face Niger.

A point for both Mali and Tanzania would be enough for them to progress to the semi-finals and earn a place at the World Cup.