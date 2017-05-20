WSL 1 Spring Series: Arsenal Ladies beat Birmingham City Ladies to go second

WSL highlights: Arsenal Ladies 4-2 Birmingham City Ladies

Louise Quinn scored twice as Arsenal beat FA Cup runners-up Birmingham City 4-2 to move up to second in the Women's Super League One Spring Series table.

England's Rachel Williams headed Blues into a surprise lead after 38 seconds.

Heather O'Reilly's low strike and Danielle van de Donk's cool finish then made it 2-1 to Arsenal.

Williams nodded in her second to level moments later, but two Quinn headers in the last 12 minutes moved Arsenal four points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The Reds play Bristol City at 18:00 BST.

