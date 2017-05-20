Guinea suffer defeat to hosts South Korea at start of U20 World Cup

Guinea, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia are representing Africa at the Fifa Under 20 World Cup in South Korea

Guinea began their Fifa Under 20 World Cup bid with a 3-0 defeat to hosts South Korea in Jeonju on Saturday.

Lee Seungwoo gave South Korea a first half lead in the Group A encounter.

The hosts secured the victory through second half strikes from Lim Minhyeok and Paik Seungho.

Earlier in the day, England beat Argentina 3-0 in the first match of Group A, also at the World Cup Stadium in Jeonju.

Guinea are making only their second appearance at the tournament, having last played at the Under 20 World Cup in 1979.

The young Syli National along with Senegal, South Africa and Zambia are representing Africa at the 2017 edition of the tournament in South Korea.

Zambia,who won their continental trophy on home soil earlier this year, have been drawn in Group C alongside Iran and Costa Rica and will also play twice former champions Portugal in their opening match in Jeju on Sunday.

Senegal will take on Ecuador, USA and Saudi Arabia in Group F and South Africa will be in Group D against Japan, Italy and Uruguay.