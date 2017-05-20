BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Arsenal Ladies 4-2 Birmingham City Ladies

WSL highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Birmingham

Watch highlights as substitute Louise Quinn is the hero, netting a brace in the final 12 minutes, to hand Arsenal a 4-2 win over Birmingham at The Hive.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal Ladies 4-2 Birmingham City Ladies

Top videos

Video

WSL highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Birmingham

Video

Wenger future to be revealed after cup final

Video

Mourinho selects youngsters who are 'not ready'

Video

Fitness & motivation lacking last season - Hazard

Video

Pro12: Leinster 15-27 Scarlets

Video

Ainslie's America's Cup Quest

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Kane one of world's best - Pochettino

Video

Weir's 30-yarder & the best of this week's WSL

Video

McGregor v Mayweather could top Mayweather v Pacquiao - Paulie Malignaggi

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

The Little Master on the Big Screen

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

You're only as old as your shorts' colour

Video

Highlights: Partick Thistle 0-5 Celtic

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Children run free

Kids Run Free Coalville

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired