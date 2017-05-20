BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Arsenal Ladies 4-2 Birmingham City Ladies
WSL highlights: Arsenal 4-2 Birmingham
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as substitute Louise Quinn is the hero, netting a brace in the final 12 minutes, to hand Arsenal a 4-2 win over Birmingham at The Hive.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal Ladies 4-2 Birmingham City Ladies
