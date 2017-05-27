Match ends, Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1.
Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
-
Arsenal won the FA Cup for a record 13th time in a thrilling final by beating 10-man Chelsea, who were denied a league and cup double.
The result means Arsene Wenger is the most successful manager in the competition's history with seven victories.
The Gunners had controversially taken the lead in the fifth minute through Alexis Sanchez, but the linesman had his flag up for Aaron Ramsey, who was stood in an offside position. Ramsey did not touch the ball, allowing Sanchez to run through and slot in.
Arsenal dominated the first half and could have doubled their advantage but Danny Welbeck struck the woodwork with a header and Ramsey chested the ball against the same post on the follow-up.
Victor Moses forced David Ospina into a fine save in the second period, before the Chelsea wing-back was given a second yellow card on 68 minutes for diving in the penalty area.
With 14 minutes remaining, the Blues got back into the game through Diego Costa's shot that bobbled in, but Ramsey headed in the winner just two minutes later. The Welshman had also scored the winning goal in the 2014 cup final against Hull.
Arsenal could have had another late on, but Mesut Ozil struck the post from inside the area.
Wenger had major selection issues with Laurent Koscielny suspended and both Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel injured, so centre-back Per Mertesacker was given his first start of the season. The German defender put in a dominant display to keep Costa quiet.
Chelsea failed to gain revenge for the 2002 final, which Arsenal won 2-0, and the result ends their run of four consecutive final victories.
'Best display of the season'
Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas on BBC Radio 5 live:
Arsene Wenger was right when he said the season has been a tough one for the players and fans, but they turned up today.
They had one mindset, to walk off as winners, and that was clear to see. They played the better football and wanted it more. The Chelsea players were hanging their heads but they had an unbelievable season. On the day, not enough players turned up, they did not deserve to win.
Arsenal defender Rob Holding had a fantastic semi-final too and he was under the spotlight, as was Per Mertesacker. Both players put on a huge display. What a performance Mesut Ozil put in too. Man for man, they were much better than Chelsea.
I cannot believe how ordinary Arsenal made Chelsea look. The Premier League champions could not handle Arsenal's footballing ability in the middle of the pitch. They could not get any rhythm or get on the ball. It was their best display of the season.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 16HoldingBooked at 53mins
- 4Mertesacker
- 18Monreal
- 24Bellerín
- 8RamseyBooked at 9mins
- 29XhakaBooked at 81mins
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forCoquelinat 82'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 11Özil
- 7SánchezSubstituted forElnenyat 90+3'minutes
- 23WelbeckSubstituted forGiroudat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Pérez
- 12Giroud
- 14Walcott
- 17Iwobi
- 33Cech
- 34Coquelin
- 35Elneny
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30David Luiz
- 24Cahill
- 15MosesBooked at 68mins
- 7KantéBooked at 59mins
- 21MaticSubstituted forFàbregasat 61'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 11PedroSubstituted forWillianat 72'minutes
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forBatshuayiat 88'minutes
- 10Hazard
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 4Fàbregas
- 5Zouma
- 6Aké
- 22Willian
- 23Batshuayi
- 26Terry
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 89,472
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Michy Batshuayi replaces Diego Costa.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Olivier Giroud following a fast break.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Booking
Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Arsenal).
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Francis Coquelin replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Danny Welbeck.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1. Diego Costa (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Willian.
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Arsenal).
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Pedro.
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Victor Moses (Chelsea).
Victor Moses (Chelsea) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.