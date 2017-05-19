Sam Allardyce: Crystal Palace survival helps boss put England behind him

Sam Allardyce was in charge of England for just one game, which they won

Sam Allardyce says he has "put the past in the past" by keeping Crystal Palace up, eight months after the end of his brief stint as England manager.

The 62-year-old began the season managing the national team, but his reign lasted 67 days after a newspaper reported he had offered advice on how to "get around" player transfer rules.

Allardyce took charge at Palace in December, and steered them to safety.

"It's been great because I've been back in football," he said.

"I've worked hard with the backroom staff and the support staff and the owners, and we've all pulled it together in a short period of time and been successful, and that puts the past in the past.

"You can look and move on with your life and say: 'Look what's happened at Crystal Palace and what can be built for next year.'

"So I look in the future and not in the past, because you can't affect the past any more."

In mid-February, a little over six weeks into Allardyce's time at Selhurst Park, Palace were 19th having lost successive games - 4-0 at home to Sunderland and 1-0 to Stoke.

But four wins in succession, including a 2-1 victory at Chelsea, lifted them up the table and their safety was finally confirmed with last weekend's 4-0 home win over Hull.