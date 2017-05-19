David Templeton: Attacker extends deal with Hamilton Academical

David Templeton scored his first Hamilton Accies goal in the midweek defeat by Ross County

David Templeton has extended his contract at Hamilton Academical until the end of next season.

The 28-year-old attacker joined Accies at the end of March on a short-term deal, after a long spell out through injury.

The former Rangers and Hearts player made his debut as a substitute in the defeat by Motherwell last week.

Templeton came off the bench to score in the 3-2 loss to Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday night.