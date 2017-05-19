David Templeton: Attacker extends deal with Hamilton Academical
David Templeton has extended his contract at Hamilton Academical until the end of next season.
The 28-year-old attacker joined Accies at the end of March on a short-term deal, after a long spell out through injury.
The former Rangers and Hearts player made his debut as a substitute in the defeat by Motherwell last week.
Templeton came off the bench to score in the 3-2 loss to Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday night.