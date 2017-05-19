Genoa defender Armando Izzo has ban and fine for match-fixing reduced
- From the section European Football
Genoa defender Armando Izzo has had his ban and fine over match-fixing allegations reduced.
Izzo was banned for 18 months and fined 50,000 euros (£42,972) last month for failing to disclose a match-fixing agreement when at Avellino in 2013-14.
Italy's Federal Appeal Court on Friday reduced the ban to six months and 30,000 euros (£25,783).
"It was a hard year, a year in which I suffered a lot," wrote Izzo on Facebook after the result of the appeal.
"But I was never afraid, I have always been confident in my honesty and I have never stopped fighting for the truth."
Izzo was called up to Italy's national squad last November but did not make the team.
Genoa are fifth from bottom in Serie A and only two points off the relegation zone.
Their last two games of the season are at home to ninth-placed Torino on Sunday (14:00 BST) and away to second-placed Roma (19:45 BST) on 28 May.