Harry Kane: Tottenham striker targets 100 league goals by end of 2017-18

Harry Kane is aiming to win the golden boot for the second time in succession this season

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set himself the target of reaching 100 Premier League goals by the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 23-year-old scored four against Leicester on Thursday to take him to 75 league goals in 115 appearances for Spurs, including 26 in 29 to lead the race for the golden boot this campaign.

Only 26 players have reached a century of goals in Premier League history.

"It would be a fantastic achievement," said Kane.

"I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season.

"The biggest thing I'm proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [in all competitions] is a big achievement."

Kane missed seven weeks from the middle of September to early November and also a month between March and April, both because of ankle injuries.

However, seven goals in his past six league appearances has propelled him to the top of the league scoring charts, two ahead of Everton's Romelu Lukaku with one game to play.

Kane won the Premier League golden boot last season, scoring 25 goals in 38 games.

Kane v English top-flight records Kane Record Goals 75 (in 115 appearances) 357 (Jimmy Greaves in 516 appearances) Premier League goals " 260 (Alan Shearer in 482 appearances) PL golden boots 1 4 (Thierry Henry) Hat-tricks 5 37 (Dixie Dean) PL hat-tricks " 11 (Alan Shearer

'Kane's approach will take its toll'

Danny Murphy told BBC Radio 5 live's Friday Football Social that he believes Kane will score the 25 goals he needs to reach his century.

However, the former Spurs midfielder fears Kane's approach could hamper his attempts to beat Alan Shearer's Premier League record tally of 260.

"The biggest strength of Kane is his mental strength," said Murphy.

"Ability-wise he can do it. But he plays with such passion and energy, so to play every game, season in season out, will take a toll.

"He is a big powerful boy, but he puts so much in."

Kane continues to be linked with a move away from Tottenham, despite manager Mauricio Pochettino's assertion that the club can keep the players who have excelled during a campaign they will finish in second place.

Another ex-Spurs midfielder, Jermaine Jenas, told 5 live: "I would put my name on the line and say he [Kane] will not go anywhere.

"When Kane starts to look elsewhere, it is a sign that team is weakening and you can't see that happening."