Sam Russell: Forest Green Rovers offer keeper new deal but release five

Sam Russell
Sam Russell played every league game for Forest Green Rovers in 2016-17

Forest Green Rovers have offered keeper Sam Russell a new one-year contract and have taken up the option of extending midfielder Keanu Marsh-Brown's deal.

The promoted club have also offered youngster Olly Mehew a further year.

But Sam Wedgbury, Marcus Kelly, Louis McGrory, Mohamed Chemlal and Anthony Jeffrey have all been released.

Kaiyne Woolery, Mark Ellis, Charlie Cooper, Jake Gosling, and Curtis Tilt's loan spells have ended, after Sunday's National League promotion final.

Meanwhile, veteran former Birmingham City midfielder Darren Carter left the Gloucestershire club on 3 May.

