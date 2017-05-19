Jacob Mellis: Mansfield sign former Bury midfielder on a free transfer

Jacob Mellis
Jacob Mellis was signed by Chelsea for £1m in 2007.

League Two Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Jacob Mellis after he was released by Bury.

Mellis, a former Chelsea youth team player, has also played for Southampton, Barnsley, Blackpool and Oldham, before joining Bury in 2015.

The Stags have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old's contract.

"I watched the kid in spells last season at Bury, where he was simply stunning," Mansfield boss Steve Evans told his club's official website.

Mellis was signed by Chelsea for £1m in 2007 from Sheffield United and reached the FA Youth Cup final under current Swansea boss Paul Clement the following year.

The former England Under-16s captain made his first-team debut in a Champions League win against MSK Zilina in November 2010.

He left Stamford Bridge after he admitted setting off a smoke grenade at the club's Cobham training ground.

