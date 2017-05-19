Port Vale: Thirteen senior players leave club after relegation to League Two

Jerome Thomas made 23 league starts for Port Vale in 2016-17

Port Vale have confirmed that 13 senior players will exit the club following their relegation to League Two.

Winger Jerome Thomas, forward JJ Hooper and striker Rigino Cicilia are on the list of players leaving Vale Park.

Andre Bikey, Chris Eagles, Ben Purkiss, Ryan Taylor and Adam Yates are in discussions about their futures, while midfielder Sam Foley has already been offered a new deal.

Vale will play in the fourth tier for the first time since 2012-13 next term.

Michael Brown, who had been caretaker manager for the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, was appointed on a full-time basis shortly after relegation was confirmed.

He made his first summer signing on Thursday, bringing striker Tom Pope back to the club from Bury.