Rossi Eames: Barnet appoint new head coach

Rossi Eames first joined Barnet's coaching staff in 2010

Barnet have appointed former interim manager and assistant first team coach Rossi Eames as their new head coach.

At the age of 32, Eames is the youngest full-time boss in the top four divisions of English football.

Eames took joint charge of the Bees in December when Martin Allen left to join Eastleigh, winning four of his 11 games alongside Henry Newman.

He then won two of the final four games of the season after Kevin Nugent was sacked as head coach in April.

Eames was previously a coach with the club's development and academy sides before working as Nugent's assistant.

"We support his playing style and our team responds positively to his philosophy," chairman Tony Kleanthous told the club's official website.

"For us this was the bold choice and the right time to finally allow Rossi to take sole control of our football destiny."

Barnet finished 15th in League Two this season, 11 points above the relegation zone.