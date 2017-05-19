Cheltenham Town: Danny Wright, Kyle Storer and Aaron Downes extend deals

Danny Wright scored 11 goals in all competitions for Cheltenham in 2016-17

Cheltenham Town trio Danny Wright, Kyle Storer and Aaron Downes have all agreed extended deals to stay at the League Two club for a further season.

All three players have been with the Gloucestershire side since July 2015.

Former Wrexham forward Wright, 32, has netted 31 league goals for the Robins.

Midfielder Storer, 30, has - like Wright - also played for Wrexham and Kidderminster, while defender Downes, 32, previously spent eight years at Chesterfield and three at Torquay.