Manchester City Women 1-0 Chelsea Ladies

England striker Toni Duggan has scored 10 goals in her past 10 games against Chelsea

Manchester City Women boosted their bid to win a fourth domestic trophy in less than nine months with a hard-fought 1-0 win over title rivals Chelsea Ladies.

England striker Toni Duggan's drilled first-half strike was enough to lift City above Chelsea into second in the Women's Super League One Spring Series.

City dominated the first half and held off Chelsea's second-half fightback.

Defeat was the visitors' first in the WSL in 2017, as they dropped to third in the table.

City, the reigning league, League Cup and Women's FA Cup winners, remain unbeaten in WSL 1 since April 2015, and move one point below leaders Liverpool - but with a game in hand.

Drew Spence was denied by a fine save from City keeper Karen Bardsley and Beth England's effort was blocked by Lucy Bronze, as Chelsea - who finished second last season - went close.

The hosts thought they had a second before the officials correctly ruled Megan Campbell's long throw had not touched any player on its way in but it did not matter as victory kept their title hopes in their own hands.

Sombre scenes before kick-off

A minute's silence was held before kick-off at Manchester's Academy Stadium

The match was played at Manchester's Academy Stadium less than 72 hours after Monday's suicide bomb attack at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 people and injured over 100 and went ahead following consultation with Greater Manchester Police.

Both sets of players wore black armbands for the game and the two clubs paid their respects with an impeccably observed minute's silence before kick-off, after the players had warmed up wearing "We love Manchester" t-shirts.

Applause broke out in the stands on the 22-minute mark, as the fans - several of whom had brought specially made flags - added a further mark of respect.

Soon afterwards, Duggan's fine individual goal lit up an otherwise tactical game, as she turned Mille Bright and - surrounded by three Chelsea defenders - unleashed a low shot that had too much pace for Chelsea keeper Carly Telford.

England captain Steph Houghton's Man City side warmed up wearing special t-shirts

Fans adapted flags to highlight unity within the city of Manchester

The game was the first professional football fixture to be held in Manchester since Monday's bombing

Manchester City Women manager Nick Cushing:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families involved in Monday's tragedy, football is irrelevant compared to that.

"We watched Manchester United and we saw their unity and we said to our players that's what we wanted tonight.

"We were at our best with heart and desire and a real will to win. The first half was good, the second half was about our individual ability and individual heart.

"Karen Bardsley made some great saves and Lucy Bronze cleared one off the line, so it was a really good game for us in terms of the desire we showed."

Chelsea Ladies defender Gilly Flaherty:

"In the first half we were too far away from Man City, the second balls we weren't winning and that's frustrating.

"We all know the belief we have in this team, the individual players and collectively but we didn't show it, we've got world class players but we didn't show it.

"We came in at half-time and picked it back up and we were much better in the second half, we had chances to get back in the game but the team that takes their chances wins the game and City have learnt to do that and they did it tonight."