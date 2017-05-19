Ligue 2: Strasbourg, Amiens, Troyes, Lens, Brest & Nimes fight it out

Strasbourg (in white) came away from Lens with a 1-1 draw in a crucial meeting on 8 May

The top six teams in Ligue 2 are heading into Friday's final round separated by three points in the race for promotion to the top flight.

Strasbourg, Amiens, Troyes, Lens, Brest and Nimes could all finish in the one of the top two automatic slots.

The team in third will play off against the 18th-placed side in Ligue 1.

Leaders Strasbourg - who were only promoted from the third tier last season - will be crowned champions if they beat 14th-placed Bourg en Bresse.

Brest had led the way for much of the season, but three defeats in their last four matches leave them fifth heading into the final day.

Fourth-placed Lens have averaged home crowds of 28,512 this season, a figure bettered only by Paris St-Germain, Marseille, Lyon and Lille in Ligue 1.

They welcome Niort to Stade Bollaert-Delelis knowing that they need one of the teams above them to slip up.

Final-round fixtures (Friday 19:30 BST)

Strasbourg v Bourg en Bresse (14th)

Reims (7th) v Amiens

Sochaux (11th) v Troyes

Lens v Niort (10th)

Brest v Ajaccio (13th)

Laval (20th) v Nimes