BBC Sport - Arsenal: Arsene Wenger's future to be revealed after FA Cup final
Wenger future to be revealed after cup final
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his future at the club will be revealed following a board meeting after the FA Cup final on 27 May.
