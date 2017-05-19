BBC Sport - Arsenal: Arsene Wenger's future to be revealed after FA Cup final

Wenger future to be revealed after cup final

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his future at the club will be revealed following a board meeting after the FA Cup final on 27 May.

