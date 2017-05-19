BBC Sport - Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur: Mauricio Pochettino lauds Harry Kane

Kane one of world's best - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says striker Harry Kane is "one of the world's best" after he scored four goals during a 6-1 thrashing of Leicester City.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur

