Belgium's Standard Liege sign three TP Mazembe stars

Striker Jonathan Bolingi has been capped 10 times by the Leopards

Standard Liege have turned the loan deals of three TP Mazembe players into permanent signings.

Jonathan Bolingi, Merveille Bope and Christian Luyindama have all committed their futures to the Belgian champions.

The trio joined the Belgian club on a season-long loan from five-time African champions TP Mazembe with with the option of a permanent move.

Striker Bolingi, 22, and capped 10 times by the Leopards - has made six appearances for Standard.

Experienced midfielder Bope, 24, has only played twice but has been capped eight times by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Defender Luyindama, 23, made five appearances for the club and found the back of the net once.

Sporting director Olivier Renard believes the Congolese trio have done enough to earn permanent deals and continue their progress in Belgium.

"Christian, Jonathan and Merveille have integrated well into our professional team and have had the opportunity to show their qualities both in the training sessions and in the official matches they have played," Renard said.

"It is only logical that they have the opportunity to continue their journey with the club.

"It is up to them now to give us the confidence that we give them and to continue to improve and work every day to deserve their future selections," the Belgian added.