BBC Sport - WSL: Liverpool's Caroline Weir scores 30-yarder in win over Sunderland
Weir's 30-yarder & the best of this week's WSL
- From the section Women's Football
The best of the action from this week's WSL, featuring a 30-yard wonder goal from Liverpool's Caroline Weir and two goals from England's Ellen White for Birmingham.
