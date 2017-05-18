BBC Sport - Richie Foran tells his players to rest on the sofa before their relegation clash
Don't get off sofa, Foran tells players
- From the section Football
Inverness Caledonian Thistle need to defeat Motherwell on Saturday to have any chance of avoiding finishing bottom, so manager Richie Foran has told his players to rest up, stay on the sofa and be prepared.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired