Alfreton Town director & investor Lee Mullen will be a 'breath of fresh air' says chairman

Alfreton Town
Alfreton Town finished 18th in National League North in 2016-17

Alfreton Chairman Wayne Bradley says that new director and investor Lee Mullen will be "a breath of fresh air".

Mullen, who won £4.8 million on the lottery in 2011, will be a director of the National League North club.

"Lee's joining with an initial stake that he is comfortable with, that could grow" Bradley told BBC Radio Derby.

Mullen is a former director of his local club Grimsby Town, where he was also an investor, helping them into the football league in 2016.

"I'm delighted we've brought in a new board member who's going to invest in the football club and I'm hopeful he will be instrumental in the latest saga of us looking to continue in a spiral upwards" Bradley added.

"Lee's coming in with huge enthusiasm to do the job and with a huge breath of fresh air."

As part of the investment, Bradley had to let manager Russ O'Neill go.

"Whilst all decisions are difficult, I think this is a positive one and the right one at this time," Bradley said.

"I hope we're going to build a side that will be full of guts and desire and be good enough to compete with the best in the division."

