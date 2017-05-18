Jamie Grimes: Cheltenham Town sign Dover defender on one-year deal

From the section

Jamie Grimes (left) made 72 league starts for Dover over two seasons

League Two club Cheltenham Town have signed Dover defender Jamie Grimes on a one-year deal from 1 July.

The 26-year-old previously played for Swansea, Forest Green and Kidderminster before joining Dover in July 2015.

He made 48 appearances in all competitions for the National League club this season, netting three times.

"I'm very pleased to have secured Jamie's services after several attempts to sign him last season," Robins boss Gary Johnson told the club website.

Grimes is Cheltenham's second signing in as many days following the arrival of midfielder Kevin Dawson from Yeovil Town.

