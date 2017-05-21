Lawro's final-day Premier League predictions v rock band Royal Blood

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has made a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season.

The final table based on all of his predictions is at the bottom of this page.

In Lawro's league table, Chelsea and Liverpool finished joint champions and, overall, he has four teams out of 20 in their correct positions, with seven more only one place out.

Lawro has been pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season and his opponent for the final round of fixtures was drummer Ben Thatcher from rock band Royal Blood.

Thatcher and Lawro both got seven correct results, including one perfect score, from Sunday's 10 games for a score of 100 points

Thatcher says current striker Glenn Murray is his all-time Seagulls hero. "A good dude and a fantastic player - he is focused, he is a great athlete and he scores goals"

Thatcher is a Brighton fan who is looking forward to seeing his side in the top flight next season after their promotion from the Championship.

"If you look at where the club was 20 years ago, getting to the Premier League is an amazing achievement," he told BBC Sport. "It is going to be a great season.

"It will be all about staying up and, with the right signings, it can happen. We might even do a Leicester and win the title - who knows?"

The Seagulls held their promotion parade last week after returning to the top flight for the first time since 1983.

"It was a day that the club will always remember," Thatcher said.

"I won't remember it as well as most people because I got off a plane and went straight down to the seafront and partied hard.

"But it was great to see how excited the whole city was that we had been promoted - it has pulled everyone together and we are all supporting our club."

Premier League predictions - week 38 Result Lawro Royal Blood SUNDAY Arsenal v Everton 3-1 2-0 1-1 Burnley v West Ham 1-2 2-0 1-2 Chelsea v Sunderland 5-1 3-0 3-0 Hull City v Tottenham 1-7 0-2 0-2 Leicester v Bournemouth 1-1 2-0 2-2 Liverpool v Middlesbrough 3-0 2-0 3-1 Man Utd v Crystal Palace 2-0 1-1 2-1 Southampton v Stoke City 0-1 1-2 2-0 Swansea City v West Brom 2-1 2-1 1-1 Watford v Man City 0-5 0-3 1-4

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S FINAL DAY PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST

SUNDAY

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: This is going to be a great game - Alexis Sanchez is going to put Arsenal ahead and Everton will bring it back in the 70th minute. 1-1

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Royal Blood's prediction: This is top versus bottom but I wonder who will play for Chelsea? I hope they give some young players a chance, and I think they will win anyway. 3-0

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Royal Blood's prediction: 0-2

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: 2-2

Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: 3-1

Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Royal Blood's prediction: United have not had a great season and might rest a few but I think they are going to win this one. 2-1

Southampton 0-1 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Royal Blood's prediction: 2-0

Swansea 2-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Royal Blood's prediction: 1-1

Watford 0-5 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Royal Blood's prediction: City are going to destroy them. 1-4

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P38 W24 D1 L13

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke, Osi Umenyiora, Tom from Kasabian, Royal Blood 91 Lawro (average after 38 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Goldie, Amy Macdonald, Andy Murray, Colin Murray 80 David Gower, Loyle Carner, Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Anthony Crolla, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley, Adrian Dunbar, Jermaine Jenas, Sting & son 50 Martin Kemp, Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, CFC Fan TV, Full Time DEVILS, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, Serge from Kasabian 20 Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith, Charlie Nelson 10 Omid Djalili

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Chelsea 38 29 5 4 92 0 =1 Liverpool 38 27 11 0 92 +3 3 Man City 38 27 9 2 90 0 4 Arsenal 38 25 11 2 86 +1 5 Tottenham 38 25 10 3 85 -3 6 Man Utd 38 22 13 3 79 0 7 Leicester 38 22 6 10 72 +5 8 Everton 38 10 18 10 48 -1 9 Crystal Palace 38 11 14 13 47 +5 10 Stoke 38 11 12 15 45 +3 11 West Brom 38 11 11 16 44 -1 12 West Ham 38 9 10 19 37 -1 13 Bournemouth 38 8 11 19 35 -4 14 Sunderland 38 8 10 20 34 +6 15 Burnley 38 6 14 18 32 +1 =16 Southampton 38 6 9 23 27 -8 =16 Swansea 38 6 9 23 27 -1 =16 Watford 38 7 6 25 27 +1 19 Middlesbrough 38 4 9 25 21 0 20 Hull 38 4 5 29 17 -2

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League matches, Lawro got six correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 120 points.

He beat world tennis number one Andy Murray, who also got six correct results but with one perfect scores for a tally of 90 points.

Premier League predictions Result Lawro MONDAY Chelsea v Watford 4-3 2-0 TUESDAY Arsenal v Sunderland 2-0 3-0 Man City v West Brom 3-1 2-0 WEDNESDAY Southampton v Man Utd 0-0 1-1 THURSDAY Leicester v Tottenham 1-6 1-2

Lawro also picked up 50 more points for correctly predicting the outcome of the five midweek fixtures.