Lawro's final-day Premier League predictions v rock band Royal Blood
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has made a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season.
The final table based on all of his predictions is at the bottom of this page.
In Lawro's league table, Chelsea and Liverpool finished joint champions and, overall, he has four teams out of 20 in their correct positions, with seven more only one place out.
Lawro has been pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season and his opponent for the final round of fixtures was drummer Ben Thatcher from rock band Royal Blood.
Thatcher and Lawro both got seven correct results, including one perfect score, from Sunday's 10 games for a score of 100 points
Thatcher is a Brighton fan who is looking forward to seeing his side in the top flight next season after their promotion from the Championship.
"If you look at where the club was 20 years ago, getting to the Premier League is an amazing achievement," he told BBC Sport. "It is going to be a great season.
"It will be all about staying up and, with the right signings, it can happen. We might even do a Leicester and win the title - who knows?"
The Seagulls held their promotion parade last week after returning to the top flight for the first time since 1983.
"It was a day that the club will always remember," Thatcher said.
"I won't remember it as well as most people because I got off a plane and went straight down to the seafront and partied hard.
"But it was great to see how excited the whole city was that we had been promoted - it has pulled everyone together and we are all supporting our club."
|Arsenal v Everton
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Burnley v West Ham
|1-2
|2-0
|1-2
|Chelsea v Sunderland
|5-1
|3-0
|3-0
|Hull City v Tottenham
|1-7
|0-2
|0-2
|Leicester v Bournemouth
|1-1
|2-0
|2-2
|Liverpool v Middlesbrough
|3-0
|2-0
|3-1
|Man Utd v Crystal Palace
|2-0
|1-1
|2-1
|Southampton v Stoke City
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|Swansea City v West Brom
|2-1
|2-1
|1-1
|Watford v Man City
|0-5
|0-3
|1-4
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
You can make your Premier League predictions now and compare them with those of Lawro and other fans by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.
LAWRO'S FINAL DAY PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 BST
Arsenal 3-1 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Royal Blood's prediction: This is going to be a great game - Alexis Sanchez is going to put Arsenal ahead and Everton will bring it back in the 70th minute. 1-1
Burnley 1-2 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Royal Blood's prediction: 1-2
Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Royal Blood's prediction: This is top versus bottom but I wonder who will play for Chelsea? I hope they give some young players a chance, and I think they will win anyway. 3-0
Hull City 1-7 Tottenham
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Royal Blood's prediction: 0-2
Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Royal Blood's prediction: 2-2
Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Royal Blood's prediction: 3-1
Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Royal Blood's prediction: United have not had a great season and might rest a few but I think they are going to win this one. 2-1
Southampton 0-1 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Royal Blood's prediction: 2-0
Swansea 2-1 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Royal Blood's prediction: 1-1
Watford 0-5 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 0-3
Royal Blood's prediction: City are going to destroy them. 1-4
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)
Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)
How did Lawro do last time?
From last weekend's Premier League matches, Lawro got six correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 120 points.
He beat world tennis number one Andy Murray, who also got six correct results but with one perfect scores for a tally of 90 points.
Lawro also picked up 50 more points for correctly predicting the outcome of the five midweek fixtures.
