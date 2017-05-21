Lawro's final-day Premier League predictions v rock band Royal Blood

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has made a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season.

The final table based on all of his predictions is at the bottom of this page.

In Lawro's league table, Chelsea and Liverpool finished joint champions and, overall, he has four teams out of 20 in their correct positions, with seven more only one place out.

Lawro has been pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season and his opponent for the final round of fixtures was drummer Ben Thatcher from rock band Royal Blood.

Thatcher and Lawro both got seven correct results, including one perfect score, from Sunday's 10 games for a score of 100 points

Royal Blood
Thatcher says current striker Glenn Murray is his all-time Seagulls hero. "A good dude and a fantastic player - he is focused, he is a great athlete and he scores goals"

Thatcher is a Brighton fan who is looking forward to seeing his side in the top flight next season after their promotion from the Championship.

"If you look at where the club was 20 years ago, getting to the Premier League is an amazing achievement," he told BBC Sport. "It is going to be a great season.

"It will be all about staying up and, with the right signings, it can happen. We might even do a Leicester and win the title - who knows?"

Lawro's final-day predictions v Royal Blood's Ben Thatcher

The Seagulls held their promotion parade last week after returning to the top flight for the first time since 1983.

"It was a day that the club will always remember," Thatcher said.

"I won't remember it as well as most people because I got off a plane and went straight down to the seafront and partied hard.

"But it was great to see how excited the whole city was that we had been promoted - it has pulled everyone together and we are all supporting our club."

Premier League predictions - week 38
ResultLawroRoyal Blood
SUNDAY
Arsenal v Everton3-12-01-1
Burnley v West Ham1-22-01-2
Chelsea v Sunderland5-13-03-0
Hull City v Tottenham1-70-20-2
Leicester v Bournemouth1-12-02-2
Liverpool v Middlesbrough3-02-03-1
Man Utd v Crystal Palace2-01-12-1
Southampton v Stoke City0-11-22-0
Swansea City v West Brom2-12-11-1
Watford v Man City0-50-31-4

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

You can make your Premier League predictions now and compare them with those of Lawro and other fans by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

LAWRO'S FINAL DAY PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST

SUNDAY

Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: This is going to be a great game - Alexis Sanchez is going to put Arsenal ahead and Everton will bring it back in the 70th minute. 1-1

Burnley v West Ham

Burnley 1-2 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea v Sunderland

Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Royal Blood's prediction: This is top versus bottom but I wonder who will play for Chelsea? I hope they give some young players a chance, and I think they will win anyway. 3-0

Hull City v Tottenham

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Royal Blood's prediction: 0-2

Leicester v Bournemouth

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: 2-2

Liverpool v Middlesbrough

Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Royal Blood's prediction: 3-1

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Man Utd 2-0 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Royal Blood's prediction: United have not had a great season and might rest a few but I think they are going to win this one. 2-1

Southampton v Stoke

Southampton 0-1 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Royal Blood's prediction: 2-0

Swansea v West Brom

Swansea 2-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Royal Blood's prediction: 1-1

Watford v Man City

Watford 0-5 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Royal Blood's prediction: City are going to destroy them. 1-4

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests
P38W24D1L13
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
150Elis James
130Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine
120Robbie Williams
110Michael van Gerwen
100Joe Clarke, Osi Umenyiora, Tom from Kasabian, Royal Blood
91Lawro (average after 38 weeks)
90Josh Franceschi, Goldie, Amy Macdonald, Andy Murray, Colin Murray
80David Gower, Loyle Carner, Nicole Scherzinger
70Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Anthony Crolla, Athletico Mince
60Rick Astley, Adrian Dunbar, Jermaine Jenas, Sting & son
50Martin Kemp, Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny
40Ed Balls
30Michael Bisping, Blossoms, CFC Fan TV, Full Time DEVILS, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, Serge from Kasabian
20Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith, Charlie Nelson
10Omid Djalili

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)

Lawro's League Table
+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
POSTEAMPWDLPTS+/-
=1Chelsea382954920
=1Liverpool382711092+3
3Man City382792900
4Arsenal382511286+1
5Tottenham382510385-3
6Man Utd3822133790
7Leicester382261072+5
8Everton3810181048-1
9Crystal Palace3811141347+5
10Stoke3811121545+3
11West Brom3811111644-1
12West Ham389101937-1
13Bournemouth388111935-4
14Sunderland388102034+6
15Burnley386141832+1
=16Southampton38692327-8
=16Swansea38692327-1
=16Watford38762527+1
19Middlesbrough384925210
20Hull38452917-2

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League matches, Lawro got six correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 120 points.

He beat world tennis number one Andy Murray, who also got six correct results but with one perfect scores for a tally of 90 points.

Premier League predictions
ResultLawro
MONDAY
Chelsea v Watford4-32-0
TUESDAY
Arsenal v Sunderland2-03-0
Man City v West Brom3-12-0
WEDNESDAY
Southampton v Man Utd0-01-1
THURSDAY
Leicester v Tottenham1-61-2

Lawro also picked up 50 more points for correctly predicting the outcome of the five midweek fixtures.

Total scores after week 38
Lawro3,440
Guests2,760

