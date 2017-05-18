Gothenburg v AIK: 'Match-fixing attempt' leads to Swedish fixture postponement
A Swedish top-flight fixture between Gothenburg and AIK has been postponed after an alleged match-fixing attempt.
The two sides were set to meet in the Allsvenskan at 18:00 BST on Thursday.
But the Swedish Football Federation announced it would postpone the fixture citing a "very serious attack against Swedish football".
"We will never, never accept this," Hakan Sjostrand, secretary general of the federation, told AFP in a statement.
More to follow.