Gothenburg v AIK: 'Match-fixing attempt' leads to Swedish fixture postponement

Breaking news

A Swedish top-flight fixture between Gothenburg and AIK has been postponed after an alleged match-fixing attempt.

The two sides were set to meet in the Allsvenskan at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

But the Swedish Football Federation announced it would postpone the fixture citing a "very serious attack against Swedish football".

"We will never, never accept this," Hakan Sjostrand, secretary general of the federation, told AFP in a statement.

More to follow.

