BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Man United: Jose Mourinho praises Sergio Romero's 'great save'
Mourinho praises Romero's 'great save'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises goalkeeper Sergio Romero's "great save" in denying Manolo Gabbiadini from the penalty spot in the Red Devils' 0-0 Premier League draw with Southampton at St Mary's.
MATCH REPORT: Romero penalty save as Man Utd & Saints draw
