BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Man United: Jose Mourinho praises Sergio Romero's 'great save'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises goalkeeper Sergio Romero's "great save" in denying Manolo Gabbiadini from the penalty spot in the Red Devils' 0-0 Premier League draw with Southampton at St Mary's.

MATCH REPORT: Romero penalty save as Man Utd & Saints draw

