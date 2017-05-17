Pablo Zabaleta: Defender considering joining another Premier League club

Pablo Zabaleta has played under four permanent managers during his time at Manchester City

Defender Pablo Zabaleta is considering whether to join another Premier League club after an emotional final game for Manchester City on Tuesday.

Zabaleta came on to a standing ovation in the 62nd minute against West Brom.

The Argentina right-back, 32, is leaving City after nine years at the club and has had offers from clubs in England, Spain and Italy.

"I would not be the first to leave a club after so many years and come back in a different shirt," he said.

Zabaleta has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups since arriving from Espanyol for £6.5m in 2008.

Media playback is not supported on this device Send off 'will stay with me forever' - Zabaleta

On Tuesday captain Vincent Kompany presented him with a shirt bearing the number 333, representing his City appearances.

"It is time to move on," said Zabaleta, who said he plans to play for two more years before retiring to his wife's home city of Barcelona.

"I am not getting any younger but I can play for two more years and have got offers from different countries.

"The Premier League is the greatest competition in the world and to come back and play against City would be tough.

"We will see what happens at the end of the season."