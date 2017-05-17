Kevin Dawson: Cheltenham Town sign Yeovil midfielder on two-year deal

Kevin Dawson made 47 appearances in all competitions for Yeovil this term, scoring three times

Cheltenham Town have signed versatile midfielder Kevin Dawson from fellow League Two club Yeovil Town.

The 26-year-old rejected the Glovers' offer of an extended deal at Huish Park and will join the Gloucestershire club on a two-year deal from 1 July.

The Irishman had been with Yeovil since January 2013 and made 92 league starts for the Somerset outfit.

He played for now Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson at Yeovil, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2013.

"We had success together at Yeovil and he had offers from a few different teams so I'm glad that I've convinced him to join us," Johnson told the Robins' club website.

