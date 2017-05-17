BBC Sport - Swiss player scores probably the best own goal you'll ever see
Probably the best own goal you'll ever see
- From the section Football
Adrien Gulfo of Swiss lower league side Pully Football tries to clear the ball with an overhead kick and manages to score a spectacular own goal in a cup game against FC Renens.
