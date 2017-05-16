Martin Canning bemoans Hamilton's' 'scary' amount of bad luck

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Premiership highlights: Ross County 3-2 Hamilton

Hamilton manager Martin Canning was left bewildered after his team's 3-2 defeat away to Ross County, describing his team's misfortune as "scary".

Jonathan Franks' injury-time winner for the Staggies condemns Accies to a relegation play-off at best, and offers bottom side Inverness CT slight hope.

"It sums up the way things have been going," Canning told BBC Scotland.

"I can't believe we lost. The amount of bad luck we have got tonight is scary. I couldn't ask more of the players."

Second-bottom Hamilton can now no longer catch Motherwell, 3-1 victors over Kilmarnock on Tuesday, or Dundee.

Instead, Accies are faced with a Premiership play-off final over two legs against Dundee United or Falkirk, or automatic relegation if Inverness win their two remaining matches against Dundee and Motherwell and they themselves fail to beat Dundee on Saturday.

Lamented Canning: "We have hit the post twice, we've had one roll along the line, we've had numerous other opportunities and their second goal has come off the post, hit our keeper and gone in.

"That is when you know your luck is out.

"I asked them to be brave and express themselves and I thought it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

"Ross County had very little in the game; they had one or two breakaways in the second half when Remi (Matthews) has made a couple of decent saves.

"How we have managed to lose that game, I don't know. We haven't had the breaks tonight and hopefully things start to turn for us."

While Canning, 35, hopes for some good fortune soon, he acknowledged that their league position is of their own making.

"You can't be unlucky after 37 games," he said.

The contrasting emotions of the Hamilton and Ross County players is evident as Jonathan Franks scores in injury-time for the Staggies

"We have drawn far too many games (14). We've probably chucked away 10 or 12 points from good positions, games we were doing well in. We find ourselves where we are because of that.

"It's going to be a tense few days in terms of waiting to see what's happening (with the Inverness game at Dundee) and if it is the play-offs, seeing who gets through.

"We need to win on Saturday, depending what happens tomorrow, and then come through a difficult play-off against a team that has done well in the league."