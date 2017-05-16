England U17s: Tashan Oakley-Boothe injured as side reach Euro Championship final

Tashan Oakley-Boothe is in his first year at Tottenham's academy

England will face Spain in the final of the European Under-17s Championship after a 2-1 win over Turkey.

There was a worrying incident in the first half when Tottenham's Tashan Oakley-Boothe was knocked unconscious and the game was halted for 15 minutes.

The midfielder, 17, was taken to hospital but later tweeted to say he was "well".

Goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho saw England into Friday's final in Varazdin, Croatia.

Spain beat Germany 4-2 on penalties after their semi-final finished 0-0.

"At half time in the dressing room, we had some messages that he was conscious and awake and he was going for further assessment at the hospital," said manager Steve Cooper of Oakley-Boothe's injury.

"The initial assessment is that the signs are positive and that's as much as I know now. I didn't see the incident, but great credit to our medics and the way they dealt with it so quickly and also Turkey as well, with their medics.

"It was a really good sign of respect and it epitomises what the tournament is all about."

England are now aiming to become the first nation to win the competition for a third time having triumphed in 2010 and 2014.

"The object of the game was to win and give ourselves the chance of getting to the final and we've done that," Cooper added.

"Whatever these boys do in the tournament it will be good learning and the way we ran and dug in in the second half, we were really pleased with the heart and soul."

