Reading: Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li complete takeover

Dai Yongge (pictured) and Dai Xiu Li have contributed financially to the running of Reading during the takeover process

Chinese brother and sister Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li have become the majority shareholders in Reading.

The pair began negotiations to purchase a 75% stake from the Championship club's Thai owners in November.

The Premier League, who have a say in takeovers of clubs who could compete in their league, had been reported to be "cautious" about the deal.

Reading reached the Championship play-off final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Fulham on Tuesday.

"One of my first priorities will be to visit the development site for the new training ground," Dai Yongge told the club website.

"We also intend to revisit stadium extension plans with the vision of creating world-class facilities at the club."

Yongge and Xiu Li previously unsuccessfully tried to purchase Hull City, with the deal falling through amid speculation that they had not met the Premier League's fit and proper person's requirements.

Reading's previous Thai owners, who will retain a minority stake, had been in control of the club since September 2014.