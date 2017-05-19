Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal midfielder not an injury concern - Arsene Wenger

From the section

Aaron Ramsey (right) joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in the summer of 2008

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is "alright" and not one of his concerns for the game against Everton.

Ramsey, 26, suffered a leg injury during the second half of Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win against Sunderland.

Fifth placed Arsenal are a point behind the Liverpool - who are two goals better off - before Sunday's final matches.

Arsene Wenger's side face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 27 May.

Wenger does have doubts over winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and centre-back Laurent Koscielny who will have fitness tests.

But he added: "Ramsey is alright."

Wales face Serbia in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Belgrade on 11 June.

Chris Coleman's side will be without suspended Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale for the game in Belgrade.