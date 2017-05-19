Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal midfielder not an injury concern - Arsene Wenger
Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is "alright" and not one of his concerns for the game against Everton.
Ramsey, 26, suffered a leg injury during the second half of Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win against Sunderland.
Fifth placed Arsenal are a point behind the Liverpool - who are two goals better off - before Sunday's final matches.
Arsene Wenger's side face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 27 May.
Wenger does have doubts over winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and centre-back Laurent Koscielny who will have fitness tests.
But he added: "Ramsey is alright."
Wales face Serbia in a crucial World Cup qualifier in Belgrade on 11 June.
Chris Coleman's side will be without suspended Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale for the game in Belgrade.