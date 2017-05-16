BBC Sport - Manchester City 3-1 West Brom: Guardiola 'so pleased' with 'fantastic' players
Guardiola 'so pleased' with 'fantastic' players
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "so pleased" with his "fantastic" players after a 3-1 Premier League win over West Brom at the Etihad keeps the clubs chances of securing automatic Champions League qualification "in our hands".
READ MORE: Manchester City sweep past West Brom to close in on Champions League spot
