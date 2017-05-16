BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland: Moyes 'didn't think squad would be capable'

Moyes 'didn't think squad would be capable'

Sunderland manager David Moyes "didn't think we had a squad that would be capable" of staying in the Premier League saying he believed the Black Cats "were going to be short right from the start" as the relegated side lose 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates.

READ MORE: Late Sanchez double beats Sunderland

